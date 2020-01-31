Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $729.00 at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $729.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $530.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $412.35.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $650.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $653.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

