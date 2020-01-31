Tesla (TSLA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $340.00 to $415.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $250.00 to $350.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla was given a new $410.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $315.00.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $729.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $612.00 to $684.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $650.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $455.00 to $510.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $515.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $240.00 to $350.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

1/23/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $555.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $370.00 to $550.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at New Street Research from $530.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/14/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $290.00 to $455.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Tesla was given a new $600.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $385.00 to $612.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $423.00 to $553.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

1/9/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $340.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $396.00 to $556.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Tesla was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $370.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

12/6/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $191.00 to $222.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $372.00 to $423.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $650.57. 15,664,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $653.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of -128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tesla by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $127,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

