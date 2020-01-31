Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73 to $0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million to $630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.24 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.55 EPS.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 462,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $210,616.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,983.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

