Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton Sells 92,576 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $11,229,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,951,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TXN stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,780,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.73. The company has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.