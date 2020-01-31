Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Mark A. Blinn Sells 7,300 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Mark A. Blinn sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $931,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TXN traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.65. 5,780,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 86,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 301,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

