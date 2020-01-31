Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Price Target Raised to $947.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $937.00 to $947.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $731.83. 15,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,883. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $565.10 and a 52-week high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $769.36 and a 200-day moving average of $689.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $668.94 per share, with a total value of $26,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,124 shares of company stock worth $1,582,109 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,737,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

