The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.37.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,497,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

