Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.49-13.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.61-27.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.92 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY20 guidance to $13.49-13.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.19. 2,620,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.88. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $240.59 and a twelve month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.