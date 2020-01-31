Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.49-13.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.61-27.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.91 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 13.49-13.67 EPS.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.88. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $240.59 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

