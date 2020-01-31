Thrive Token Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $749,402.00 and approximately $15,559.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $540.03 or 0.05804287 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025168 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128672 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00034131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.