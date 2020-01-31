Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on Tilray and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Tilray stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.87. Tilray has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $89.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,666,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,534,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,219 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 100.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Tilray by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tilray by 1,535.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tilray by 27.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

