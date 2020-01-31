Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Michael R. Sand sold 15,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,637. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $235.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.39. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

