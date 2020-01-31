Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Trading Down 5%

Timberline Resources Corp (CVE:TBR)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 2,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 41,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $8.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

Timberline Resources Company Profile (CVE:TBR)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

