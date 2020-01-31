Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TMST has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Timkensteel stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 303,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. Timkensteel has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Timkensteel’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Timkensteel will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Timkensteel by 2,789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Timkensteel by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Timkensteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Timkensteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timkensteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

