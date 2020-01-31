Titanium Sands (ASX:TSL) Trading Up 23.1%

Titanium Sands Ltd (ASX:TSL) shares were up 23.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), approximately 7,679,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.03 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67.

About Titanium Sands (ASX:TSL)

Titanium Sands Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia and Sri Lanka. It holds five exploration licenses for heavy mineral sands located in North West Sri Lanka on Mannar Island and the adjacent mainland coast. The company was formerly known as Windimurra Vanadium Limited and changed its name to Titanium Sands Limited in December 2016.

