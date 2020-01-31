Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.18

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.18 and traded as high as $78.40. Topps Tiles shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 131,972 shares.

TPT has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 6.61 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) by GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Analysts expect that Topps Tiles Plc will post 692.999981 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

