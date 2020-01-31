Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toro were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.02. 29,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.