Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.50

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.50 and traded as high as $71.64. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 61,799 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.75.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$975.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$959.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total transaction of C$364,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,107. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total value of C$42,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at C$483,069. Insiders have sold a total of 6,143 shares of company stock worth $430,772 over the last ninety days.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.