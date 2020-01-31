Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 802 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,115% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.81.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,026,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,331,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,183,000 after purchasing an additional 91,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

