Trainline (LON:TRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Panmure Gordon cut shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.66) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 471 ($6.20).

LON:TRN opened at GBX 480 ($6.31) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.47. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 525 ($6.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 488.34.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit