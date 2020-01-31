Trainline (LON:TRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon cut shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.66) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 471 ($6.20).

LON:TRN opened at GBX 480 ($6.31) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.47. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 525 ($6.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 488.34.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

