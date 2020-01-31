TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE TA traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.88. The company had a trading volume of 728,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,075. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.02. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$7.02 and a 12-month high of C$10.14.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$593.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.47%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

