Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.82, 192,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 223,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Get Trivago alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Trivago’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trivago NV – will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Trivago by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trivago during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trivago during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trivago by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trivago by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.