Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Down 9%

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)’s share price fell 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.46, 1,887,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,737,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tronox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 399,679 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

