TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,300 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,351,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,726,000 after buying an additional 58,971 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,149,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 845,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 110,195 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 709,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 303,479 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 684,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $49.72 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.