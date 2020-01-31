TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $20,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $299.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $300.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

