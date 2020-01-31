TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $72,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. State Street Corp raised its position in Ciena by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ciena by 1,791.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,046,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,458,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $141,187.50. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $69,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,735. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

