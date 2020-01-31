TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $104.36.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.