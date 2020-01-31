TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 388,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $39.81 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

