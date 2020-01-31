TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 800 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after buying an additional 94,693 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

