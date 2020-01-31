Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

TFC stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

