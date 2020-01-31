Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.