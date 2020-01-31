TrumpCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,724.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $109,096.00 and approximately $2,724.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022630 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.03 or 0.02604423 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002328 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000224 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

