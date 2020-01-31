Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 1,408 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 160,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 116,926 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,991,993. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.