Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 353 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CONE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 12.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 221,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.77.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONE stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,413. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -407.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

