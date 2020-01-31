Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 224 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Waste Management by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.31. 84,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.48 and a one year high of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

