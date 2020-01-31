Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $91.08. 2,306,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,831. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88.

