Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.97. 484,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,711. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $170.50.

