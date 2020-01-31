TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTMI. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. 67,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,565. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.59.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

