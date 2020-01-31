Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after buying an additional 259,880 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 486,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,232,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,592 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 196,191 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $7.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $268.05 and a 12 month high of $389.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.60.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total transaction of $69,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,445.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,001 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

