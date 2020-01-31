Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 988.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 220,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

