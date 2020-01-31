Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 142.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $12,373,000. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in Nike by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nike by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Nike by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $96.54. 285,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. The company has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.