Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,940 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,940 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,013.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 91,734 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.13. 39,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,119. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $61.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.