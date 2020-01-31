Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,110 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of IDV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 376,250 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

