Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 49,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,655. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,385,988.60. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

