U and I Group’s (UAI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

UAI opened at GBX 182.66 ($2.40) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.11 million and a PE ratio of 48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72. U and I Group has a 52 week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.57.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (18.30) (($0.24)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U and I Group will post 2200.9999632 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U and I Group news, insider Richard Upton purchased 76,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £113,280.23 ($149,013.72). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 252,296 shares of company stock valued at $37,572,852.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

