UBS Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €120.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €130.91 ($152.22).

CON opened at €102.54 ($119.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.47. Continental has a 12 month low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 12 month high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Analyst Recommendations for Continental (ETR:CON)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit