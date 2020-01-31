UBS Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €120.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €130.91 ($152.22).

CON opened at €102.54 ($119.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.47. Continental has a 12 month low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 12 month high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

