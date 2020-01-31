UBS Group Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

ETR WCH opened at €66.30 ($77.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a twelve month high of €97.92 ($113.86).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

