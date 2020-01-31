Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €49.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.81 ($61.40).

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

