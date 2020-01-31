United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.12.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 530,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

