United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at Cowen

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.12.
NYSE:UPS traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 32,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
