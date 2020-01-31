United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at Cowen

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.12.

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 32,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

